Kashmir
Woman injured in bear attack in central Kashmir's Kangan, critical
Locals said that the same woman was injured last year as well in a similar incident when a bear attacked and injured her.
Ganderbal, Sept 14 : A 35-year-old local woman was critically injured in a bear attack in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday.
Reports said that a wild bear attacked Shaheena, wife of John Mohammad Mir near power house Kangan while she was working in a field, leaving her injured.
Shaheena was immediately shifted to Trauma Hospital Kangan where from she was referred to SKIMS Soura in a critical condition.
