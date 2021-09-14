Woman injured in bear attack in central Kashmir's Kangan, critical
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal, Sept 14 : A 35-year-old local woman was critically injured in a bear attack in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

Reports said that a wild bear attacked Shaheena, wife of John Mohammad Mir near power house Kangan while she was working in a field, leaving her injured.

Shaheena was immediately shifted to Trauma Hospital Kangan where from she was referred to SKIMS Soura in a critical condition.

Locals said that the same woman was injured last year as well in a similar incident when a bear attacked and injured her.

