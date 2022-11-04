Kashmir

​Woman injured in landmine explosion near LoC in Uri

She had gone to collect firewood when she stumbled upon device​
Representational Photo
Representational Photo
GK Web Desk

Uri, Nov 4:  A 32-year-old woman was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control​(LoC)​ in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, officials said.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS said the woman, Saleema Begum, was injured near Chrunda where​ she had gone to collect firewood. ​ ​​"​She has ​a ​left foot injury and the incident happened while she was collecting woods from a nearby forest area​," they said.​

She was immediately shifted to ​sub district hospital, Uri for treatment, wherefrom she was later shifted to ​government medical college, Baramulla for further treatment, they said.A police official also confirmed the incident​.​

uri
landmine blast

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com