​Woman injured in landmine explosion near LoC in Uri

Uri, Nov 4: A 32-year-old woman was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control​(LoC)​ in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, officials said.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS said the woman, Saleema Begum, was injured near Chrunda where​ she had gone to collect firewood. ​ ​​"​She has ​a ​left foot injury and the incident happened while she was collecting woods from a nearby forest area​," they said.​