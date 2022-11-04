​Woman injured in landmine explosion near LoC in Uri

Uri, Nov 4: A 32-year-old woman was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control(LoC) in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, officials said.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS said the woman, Saleema Begum, was injured near Chrunda where she had gone to collect firewood. "She has a left foot injury and the incident happened while she was collecting woods from a nearby forest area," they said.
She was immediately shifted to sub district hospital, Uri for treatment, wherefrom she was later shifted to government medical college, Baramulla for further treatment, they said.A police official also confirmed the incident.