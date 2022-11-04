Woman injured in mine blast

Baramulla, Nov 4: A woman was critically injured after she stepped on a mine in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.
The injured woman was immediately shifted to Government Medical college Baramulla where from she was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment. An official identified the injured woman as Saleema Begum, 33, of Churanda village.
The incident happened when the injured woman was collecting fire wood close to the Line of Control and suddenly came in contact with the mine. “The woman has suffered injury in her foot,” said an official. “She was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Uri, where from she has been referred to GMC Baramulla for treatment,” he added.