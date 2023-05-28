Woman killed, another injured in Zojila road accident

Ganderbal, May 28 : A 29-year old woman was killed while another person received injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a shooting stone at Panimatha Zojila Pass area on Srinagar-Leh Highway on Sunday.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the accident took place at Pani Matha area on Srinagar-Leh highway when a rock rolled down from a nearby mountain and hit an Innova cab bearing registration no LA01- 2517 coming from Kargil towards Srinagar, resulting serious injuries to two persons traveling in the cab.