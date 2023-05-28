Woman killed, another person injured after cab hit by shooting stone at Zojila Pass

Ganderbal, May 28: A 29-year-old woman was killed and another person injured after a vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a shooting stone at Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Leh highway on Sunday, officials said.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the accident took place in the Pani matha area on the strategic highway when a rock rolled down from a nearby mountain and hit a cab.
He said the ill-fated cab bearing registration no LA01- 2517 was on way to Srinagar from Kargil when the mishap took place.
The official said two persons were critically injured in the accident. They were shifted to Primary Health Center Sonamarg where one woman identified as Batool (29), daughter of Syed Asadullah R/o Tambis Kargil succumbed.
The other injured person has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar for further treatment.