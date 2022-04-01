Woman killed, daughter injured in Kulgam mishap

Srinagar, Apr 1: A woman was killed and her daughter injured in a scooty-oil tanker collision in Khudwani area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that two pillion riders namely Nelofer wife of Mohammad Yasir Mantoo and their daughter Zarkar of Buchroo were injured in the accident which took place around 6:30 pm this evening.
Both were evacuated to district hospital Anantnag, where Nelofer was declared dead while Zarka’s condition is stated to be critical.
The scooty was driven by deceased Nelofar's husband, Mohammad Yasir Mantoo. Police have arrested driver of the oil tanker and detained him in police station Qaimoh for investigation.