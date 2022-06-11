Woman killed, four injured after tree falls on hutment due to gusty winds in Kangan

Ganderbal, Jun 11: A woman was killed and four others injured after a tree fell on their hutment due to gusty winds in upper reaches of Wangath area of Kangan in Ganderbal district on Saturday.
An official told Greater Kashmir that a family residing in a hutment in Machkani forest area of Wangath Kangan came under a large tree uprooted by gusty winds on Saturday resulting in death of a woman and injuries to four other members who have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.
The official identified the deceased as Gulshana Begum, wife of Bilal Ahmad Pashtooni, a resident of Wangath.
A police team has reached the spot to assess the situation.