Woman killed in Anantnag, another injured in Ganderbal due to windstorm

Srinagar, May 9: A 34-year-old woman was killed after she came under a tin-sheet blown away from a rooftop by gusty winds in Botengoo area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the woman, Meenu Jan wife of Khursheed Ahmad, came under the sheet during a heavy windstorm near Habba Khatoon petrol pump Botengoo and suffered serious injuries. She was shifted to GMC Anantnag where she succumbed to the wounds later.
A police officer told GNS that a case has been registered into the incident.
In a separate incident, a 25-year-old woman identified as Shakeela Bano wife of Firdous Ahmad Mir of Lar Ganderbal sustained injuries after strong winds damaged rooftop of guardroom of Ziyarat Shah Sadiq Qalandar.