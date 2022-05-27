Woman mowed down by train in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar, May 27: A 50-year-old woman was mowed down by a train in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday morning, an official said.
Quoting the official, news agency KNO reported that the woman identified as Fameeda Banoo wife of Bashir Ahmad Khanday, a resident of Wanpora Panzath was crossing the railway track at Drinan-Dawlat when the train hit her.
The woman died on the spot, the official said, adding that the body was taken to emergency hospital Qazigund for postmortem and other medico-legal formalities.