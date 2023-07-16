Woman pilgrim killed, two cops injured in shooting stone incident in Anantnag

DGP J&K Dilbag Singh has condoled the “unfortunate” death of the Yatri and has also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

“The DGP appreciated the commitment of two policemen and expressed his thanks to everyone involved in the quick evacuation. He wished early recovery to Jawans.”

Meanwhile, eight CRPF personnel, on their way to perform Yatra, sustained injuries, five of them mild, when their vehicle skidded off road and fell into a ditch near one kilometer from Nilgrath area in Baltal in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

One among three seriously injured, Patil Bhattu, has been referred to SKIMS Soura, they said. Condition of the rest of the injured is stated to be stable, they said. The personnel had taken casual leave to perform Yatra, they added.