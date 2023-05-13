Woman’s body fished out from Jhelum after 20 days in Sopore

Sopore, May 13: A body of a woman who had drowned last month in the river Jhelum in Dokalbal Wadoora area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was fished out after around 20 days, officials said.
An official said that the woman drowned in the river Jhelum at the Dokalbal area of Sopore on 22 April.
He said that efforts were made to retrieve her body shortly after the incident, but all in vain as authorities failed to trace the body.
The official said she was retrieved by the locals in Baramulla today following which the body was taken to GMC Baramulla. After completion of all formalities, the body was later handed over to the family for the last rites, he said.