Women achievers felicitated in Bandipora for exceptional contribution in various fields

The function was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad as the chief guest.

Ashfaq Ahmad Mattoo, Director, JKASW; Khursheed Ahmad Farash, Program Lead; Mehwish, Project Manager and Program Coordinators were also present on the occasion.

The ceremony was held for the exceptional contributions of women across various fields, including education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and community service.