Women achievers felicitated in Bandipora for exceptional contribution in various fields

Bandipora, Sep 16: The J&K Association of Social Workers (JKASW) in collaboration with District Administration Bandipora and Departments of Health, Education, ICDS, Information, on Saturday celebrated the remarkable achievements of women at a felicitation ceremony held in Bandipora.
The function was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad as the chief guest.
Ashfaq Ahmad Mattoo, Director, JKASW; Khursheed Ahmad Farash, Program Lead; Mehwish, Project Manager and Program Coordinators were also present on the occasion.
The ceremony was held for the exceptional contributions of women across various fields, including education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and community service.
During his address, the DC appreciated the tireless efforts of women in Bandipora, who have been instrumental in driving positive change and progress in the district. He said that it is important to recognize and celebrate their achievements so that future generations are inspired. The DC, on the occasion, felicitated prominent women achievers from Bandipora who were honored for their exceptional contributions, dedication, and leadership in various domains.
The achievers include Munsiff Bandipora (First Female Judge from Bandipora) Shayesta Nazir; tribal girl Shabnum Bashir for her tourism promotion efforts; Engineer/Researcher, Benit’ul-Islam, who was awarded as young researcher of 2022 by web of science and several other awards, Entrepreneur Raziya Rahat (Involved in manufacturing of Sanitary Napkins in Hajin), teacher Aasima Jan who has recently been awarded with UT level best teacher award by the Lt. Governor.