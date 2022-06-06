Women can play important role to abolish social evils: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that women could play an important role to abolish social evils from the society in Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a joining programme which was organized by Apni Party leader Rupali Rani, Bukhari lauded the role of women in Jammu and Kashmir and said that they could play an important role to eradicate social evil like drug addiction which had become the root cause of many other anti-social activities.
In this situation, he said, “Being an important part and parcel of the society, the women need to work to abolish social evils from the society.”
He said, “Women should be socially, educationally, economically and politically empowered.”
“The role of women in society cannot be ignored and they must be provided an equal platform to represent themselves in every sector, especially politics,” he said.
He welcomed those who joined the Apni Party and hoped that they would strengthen the party at the ground level.
The programme was also attended by Apni Party provincial president Jammu Manjit Singh, additional general secretary (organization) Arun Kumar Chibber besides others.
Bukhari said that people from different segments of society were joining the Apni Party due to its policy of unity and development.
Those who were present in the joining programme included provincial vice president ex-MLA Faqir Nath, district president Kathua ex-MLA Prem Lal, provincial secretary and district president Jammu urban Dr Rohit Gupta and provincial secretary Aslam Malik besides others.
Prominent among those who joined Apni Party included Manpreet Kour, Neeta, Harmeet Kour, Manjeet Kour, Bhopinder Kour, Manjeet Kour, Jagveer Kour, Surinder Kour, Champa, Amrit Kour, Rinky Bala, Sandeep Kour, Shivani, Gurjeet Kour, Dilbag Singh, Simranpal Singh, Dalveg Singh, Mohinderpal Singh, Rajat, Jatin Sandu, Aakash Sandu, Sandeep Kumar, Baljeet, Guljeet Choudhary, Garvinder Singh, Narvej Singh, Amandeep besides others.
Amneet Kour, Simran and other women wing leaders were also present on the occasion.