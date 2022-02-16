Women empowerment keystone of NC’s ideology: Sagar

Srinagar, Feb 16: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Wednesday said that women’s political participation besides being a human right was also key to thriving democracy and that NC traditionally and frontally worked to end gender bias.
A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a women’s wing meeting at NC’s NawaiSubh headquarters in Srinagar, Sagar stressed over the role played by NC’s women’s wing functionaries, delegates, and workers for upholding and rallying around the party flag during the most trying times.