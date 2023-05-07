Women entrepreneurs can bring a positive change in society: Director JKEDI

The programme is part of the ongoing efforts of the institute to create mass awareness among the educated youth of the UT. The theme of the program revolved around women entrepreneurs and their contribution in the overall startup ecosystem of J&K.

“JKEDI intends to reach every corner of J&K and create awareness about entrepreneurship. With a potential to change the economic landscape of the UT, it can be a game changer. There are a lot of government initiatives to aid and support startups and aspiring entrepreneurs and one must avail such incentives to push their businesses. Women entrepreneurs can bring a positive change and create an all-inclusive and balanced society,” said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (IAS), Director, JKEDI. “I request the youth who are the future of J&K to think in terms of making a new beginning by way of taking the reins of the nation and become role models and capitalize their skills and available resources for a better tomorrow,” he added.