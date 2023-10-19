Women hit streets in Bandipora village over lack of drinking water

Traveling several kilometers to the administrative center of Sumbal the protesters, mostly women, said they wanted to draw the attention of higher officials to their plight, as their repeated pleas to local authorities had gone unheard.

“We haven’t seen a drop of water running from our taps for over two to three months,” said Maimoon Begum, an elderly woman from the group of women protesters who were mostly elderly.

“Be it rain or cold, we have to struggle to fetch water. Most of the time we fetch water from people in the neighbourhood who have wells, but our constant presence annoys them,” she added.