Women leadership in  contemporary world | Islamia College organises conference

Srinagar, Oct 9: Islamia College organised two day national-level conference on “Women Leadership in the Contemporary World- Changes and Challenges.”
The inaugural session was attended by the dignitaries of international repute like, Padma Shri Professor Pam Rajput and Padma Shri D. Neerja Matto, besides Pro. (Dr) Yasemeen Ashai, Director Colleges, Higher Education; Professor Sheikh Ajaz Basheer, Nodal Principal Kashmir Division and the principals of various Degree Colleges of Kashmir.
Principal of the host College, Professor (Dr) Khurshid Ahmad Khan welcomed guests and participants besides students and staff of the college.
In his address, the Principal opined that women empowerment and their leadership are vital for the development of society and their contribution is immense in every field of life. Education and financial empowerment will go a long way in bridging the societal divide between men and women.
Dr. Seema Bashir, Head, PG Department of Commerce while introducing the theme of the conference said that women are leaders in the society, this is not an obvious expectation, however, ability to influence people is the most important characteristic of leadership. This trait ‘influence’ is entrenched in he nature of a woman. She added that, generally, a woman is a valuable asset to any society and particularly contemporary society.
Keynote speaker of the conference Prof (Emeritus) Pam Rajput, Centre for Women’s Studies and Development, Punjab University, Chandigarh said that the main purpose to organize this Conference is to make awareness among the women folk about their rights and responsibilities in the society.
Underlining the role and importance of women in the changing world, she also highlighted the role of women by providing statistical data which shows the great achievements of the women in the society.
Dr. Neerja Matto, former Principal, Government College for Women’s, MA Road in her speech advocated the fact after quoting the Great Lal Ded, a Kashmiri mystic poet by saying that women are the home builder, a supporter, a friend, a mother and more importantly a leader.
Professor (D.) Yasmeen Ashai, Director Colleges, Higher Education Department, UT of J&K who was the chief guest in the Conference presented a broader outlook about women leader in her lucid presentation advocated that women are the building blocks of a society, a nation, a culture, a family and a community.
They raise the children as leaders, support the leader as husband, and work hard to leave a legacy that transcends them. In her presentation she divulged that it is no secret that women have historically faced greater barriers than men when it comes to fully participating in the economy.
The series of events was moderated and anchored by Dr. Rafiq Ahmad Lone, Co-organizing Secretary of the conference from the PG Department of Commerce, ICSC.
A large gathering of students also attended the function and had a question/answer session. During the conference the male staff members of the institution also shared their views. The participants & students also share their observations about the importance of women wherein they highlighted the important role of women in the contemporary world.
The function concluded with the vote of thanks presented by Dr. Ajaz A.Mir from the department of Commerce.