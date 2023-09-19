Women's reservation bill important step: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Sep 19: People's Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is an “important step” in the progress of the country after the Women's Reservation Bill was tabled today in Lok Sabha.
Women's Reservation Bill grants 33 per cent reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha (the lower house of India's Parliament) and state assemblies.
Speaking to the reporters here, Mufti said that the Central government led by the BJP which has been in power for the last nine years could have moved the Bill earlier ensuring women’s participation in the upcoming general elections.
"NDA government is about to complete 10 years. If they had done this earlier, women would have had a chance to participate in large numbers in the 2024 elections. But it is better late than never, it is a good thing... This will be an important step in the progress of the country..." she said.
The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the Women's Reservation Bill. On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The bill has been named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.
Speaking on the Bill, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that his party has never opposed the process of reservation. "...Let it come...We have implemented it here at the levels that were appropriate for us in the Panchayats and local bodies. We did it much before Govt of India, much before August 5, 2019. We have never opposed the process of reservation so that women get their rightful place in the decision-making of this country...," Abdullah said.