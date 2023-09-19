Women's reservation bill important step: Mehbooba Mufti

Women's Reservation Bill grants 33 per cent reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha (the lower house of India's Parliament) and state assemblies.

Speaking to the reporters here, Mufti said that the Central government led by the BJP which has been in power for the last nine years could have moved the Bill earlier ensuring women’s participation in the upcoming general elections.

"NDA government is about to complete 10 years. If they had done this earlier, women would have had a chance to participate in large numbers in the 2024 elections. But it is better late than never, it is a good thing... This will be an important step in the progress of the country..." she said.