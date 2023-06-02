Women’s wing of Apni Party holds meeting

Srinagar, June 2: Apni Party’s Women Wing convened a meeting on Friday to discuss party affairs and chalk out a strategy for strengthening the party further in terms of bringing more women into the fold, a press release said.
The meeting, chaired by the Provincial President of the Women Wing, Dilshada Shaheen, was organised in the Tulmulla area of Ganderbal district.
Besides Shaheen, the prominent party leaders who were present at the occasion included Party District President Ganderbal Javaid Ahmad Mir, Provincial Secretary of the Woman Wing Afrooza , District Coordinator Rafiqa Ji, and others.
According to a press note issued here, the participants of the meeting discussed certain party matters thoroughly and devised a strategy to attract more women to join the party.
On this occasion, Dilshada Shaheen said, "Apni Party has a well-defined vision and strategy to ensure women's empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir, and it is one of the primary goals of the party because our womenfolk have suffered hugely over the past several decades due to the protracted conflict in Jammu and Kashmir."