Won’t allow Abdullahs, Muftis or Gandhis to take Kashmir back to 1990s: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, Dec 25: BJP National General Secretary and In-Charge Kashmir Affairs, Tarun Chugh on Sunday said New Delhi is taking every possible measure to bring peace, prosperity and development in the UT and added the BJP would not allow Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis to take Kashmir back to 1990’s.

Chugh, the top functionary of BJP while addressing a press conference here in Srinagar, said New Delhi has brought a terror-free atmosphere in J&K however three families who ruined the life of common people in their regimes are trying to fuel uncertainties for their political gains.

“Abdullah’s, Mufti’s and Gandhi’s want to bring Kashmir back to 90’s but I want to clear it that BJP would not allow these three dynastic political parties to bring violence back in Kashmir”, Chugh said.