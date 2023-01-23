Won't allow an inch of J&K land to be provided to outsiders: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Jan 23: Former minister and president Apni Party, Syed Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that they won't allow an inch of Jammu & Kashmir’s land to be provided to outsiders.

Addressing a news conference, Bukhari, as reported by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said the drive to retrieve state and Kahcharai land from the land grabbers must exclude poor people.

“Those who have grabbed a huge chunk of land can be dealt with strictly, but those who belong to the downtrodden section of the society must be excluded from the drive,” he said.

Bukhari, however, said that the land being retrieved will not be given to people from outside.