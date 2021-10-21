Won’t allow disruption of peace, damage to communal fabric of J&K at any cost: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar, Oct 21: Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Dilbagh Singh Thursday said that recent killings of civilians and minority community members in J&K is a "move to disrupt peace and to trigger a communal fissure in UT".
"But police and security forces will foil all such plans and won’t allow militants to succeed,” the DGP said while addressing the police commemoration day function at armed police complex Zewan in Srinagar as per news agency KNO.
The DGP said that some militants "while acting on the advice of their mentors across the LoC resorted to disruption of peace by killing civilians and members of minority community".
“These selected killings were aimed at triggering communal fissures in Kashmir. Police and other forces acted swiftly to foil the designs of militants and their mentors,” he said.
He said the civilian killings not only disrupted the "peaceful atmosphere but also hit the livelihood of common masses of Kashmir and the tourism as well".
“We have given a befitting reply to the enemies of peace and will continue to do that,” the DGP said.
The DGP paid tribute to all the policemen killed in line of action stating that police is "committed to protect the integrity of country and to keep the peace intact in J&K".