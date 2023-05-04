Won't allow enemy to disturb peace in Kashmir: Army after foiling infiltration bid in Kupwara

Kupwara, May 04: Following the killing of two militants in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, Army on Thursday said that they are ready to foil any attempt made from across the border to push infiltrators into the Valley to disturb peace.

Addressing a press conference at Z Gali, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Brigadier Vinod Singh Negi said that operation in Machil sector on May 3 was conducted successfully leading to elimination of two infiltrators.

He said that intelligence agencies were regularly receiving inputs about possible infiltration. "It was learnt that infiltrators will be pushed from across the border. After inputs by the police high alert was sounded on May 01," he said.

He said that following inputs additional ambushes were deployed at possible target places and special operation group of J&K police was also involved in this operation.

The Brigadier also said that the operation was conducted under challenging conditions as troops braved cold weather conditions and low visibility.

"Braving continuous snow, rain, overflow of water channels and challenging atmosphere, the operation was conducted successfully. Brave troops remained under open sky for more than 48 hours waiting for the infiltrators," he said.