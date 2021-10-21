Won’t rest till we root out militancy from J&K: LG Sinha

" If someone tries to disrupt the peace in J&K, they will be dealt with sternly and there will be a befitting reply from our side,” the LG said this morning while addressing the police commemoration day function at armed police complex Zewan, Srinagar as per news agency KNO.

He said police and the other security forces "are doing a commendable job in keeping the peace intact".

“Be it fighting the COVID pandemic, implementing COVID appropriate behaviour, maintaining law and order or fighting militancy, the police are on the forefront. J&K police is not popular in UT only but in the entire country for its capabilities and responsibilities,” the LG said.