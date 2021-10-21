Won’t rest till we root out militancy from J&K: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 21: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that those involved in the recent civilian killings in Kashmir "will have to pay a heavy price for their inhuman acts” and that the security forces along with the administration "won’t rest till militancy is eradicated from J&K soil".
" If someone tries to disrupt the peace in J&K, they will be dealt with sternly and there will be a befitting reply from our side,” the LG said this morning while addressing the police commemoration day function at armed police complex Zewan, Srinagar as per news agency KNO.
He said police and the other security forces "are doing a commendable job in keeping the peace intact".
“Be it fighting the COVID pandemic, implementing COVID appropriate behaviour, maintaining law and order or fighting militancy, the police are on the forefront. J&K police is not popular in UT only but in the entire country for its capabilities and responsibilities,” the LG said.
“If there is a second name of J&K police, that is 'responsibility'.”
The LG said that those involved in the "gruesome killings of civilians and minority community members are enemies of peace".
“Administration along with police and other security forces won’t allow anyone to damage the age-old communal fabric of J&K,” Sinha said.
The LG also appealed the civil society in J&K to "raise voice against civilian killings in Kashmir".
"Condemning the heinous and inhuman killings of civilians in one voice will help administration, police and other forces to speed up their operations against militants, " he said.
“Today, I want to announce that the administration, police and other forces won’t rest till we root-out militancy from the J&K soil,” added the LG.