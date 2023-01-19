Won't touch anyone except influential people who misused position to grab state land: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Jan 19: J&K’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that common masses and poor people wouldn’t be touched during the ongoing drive launched by his administration to retrieve state land from encroachers.

News agency, Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that while talking to media Sinha said common masses and poor people wouldn’t be touched during the ongoing drive against land encroachers in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Common man and poor people wouldn’t be touched by the administration. The government is concerned to safeguard the interests of poor people,” he said.