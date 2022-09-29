Work abandoned on Prang-Hajin link road

Bandipora, Sep 29: The villagers of Prang- Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora have expressed disappointment after the contractor of the R&B department abandoned work on a link road.
The work was left midway with no headway for months now. As per the locals, the department had started work on the road after many hurdles. Two months after laying the gravel, work remains abandoned now.
"The huge boulders on the road are hampering our daily commute, sick are being lifted in arms to move them to the main road," Abdul Salaam a local resident said.
Locals said that the R&B department which contracted the work has either got “trapped in some administrative hurdle” or that the locals have been “hoodwinked in the name of the macadamized road.”
Villagers said that the road served as an important link to connect several small villages of Prang to Hajin, However, lack of work for two months was now bothering the villagers to the extent that they are forced to come out on the roads.
"Scores of times we have raised the issue through our representatives but nothing concrete is happening. Even our Sarpanchs seem helpless," an elderly villager Samad Shafi said, adding that the daily commute has become difficult.
The officials said the contractor is “reluctant” and earlier too has abandoned work on some projects too.
"The contractor is reluctant to complete the work. Earlier too he has abandoned some projects midway," Executive officer R&B Sumbal, Abdul Majid told Greater Kashmir.
He said that he has written to higher officials and SDM “to blacklist” the contractor so that these “hurdles aren't repeated.”