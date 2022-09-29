Work abandoned on Prang-Hajin link road

The work was left midway with no headway for months now. As per the locals, the department had started work on the road after many hurdles. Two months after laying the gravel, work remains abandoned now.

"The huge boulders on the road are hampering our daily commute, sick are being lifted in arms to move them to the main road," Abdul Salaam a local resident said.

Locals said that the R&B department which contracted the work has either got “trapped in some administrative hurdle” or that the locals have been “hoodwinked in the name of the macadamized road.”