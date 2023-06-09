Work culture in J&K has changed, people living in peace: MoS Ashwini Choubey

Bandipora, June 9: The Union Minister for Environment, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday visited north Kashmir's Bandipora district to inspect several ongoing works projects.
Choubey who also holds the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Forest and Climate Change expressed satisfaction over conservation works being carried out in Wular Lake by Wular Conservation (WUCMA) and Management Authority. He said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that people here were living in peace as developmental works were taking place with a change in work culture.
"I am very happy to visit here", he said. The Minister said people whom he met told him they were satisfied with the developmental works taking place. He added, "Work culture here has changed due to which a lot of development is taking place." He added, "People are living in peace and prosperity."
Praising the conservation works taking place in Wular Lake, the Minister said, "I have seen the 250 crore [Wular Conservation Project] being carried out by the Indian government, a nice job has been done." He added, "Ecotourism has been promoted and also a large number of migratory birds are now visiting the lake due to which tourism has been also promoted."
The minister also praised the BJP government at the centre for carrying out developmental works in Jammu and Kashmir including Bandipora. "I am satisfied with the work being done by local authorities," he said. The minister said from, "Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one," and to keep it united, "several of our ministers have made sacrifices."