Work culture in J&K has changed, people living in peace: MoS Ashwini Choubey

Choubey who also holds the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Forest and Climate Change expressed satisfaction over conservation works being carried out in Wular Lake by Wular Conservation (WUCMA) and Management Authority. He said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that people here were living in peace as developmental works were taking place with a change in work culture.

"I am very happy to visit here", he said. The Minister said people whom he met told him they were satisfied with the developmental works taking place. He added, "Work culture here has changed due to which a lot of development is taking place." He added, "People are living in peace and prosperity."