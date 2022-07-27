Srinagar, July 27: National Convenor of Yuva Chetna Rohit Kumar Singh today said that everyone should work hard to make India Vishwa Guru.
In a statement, he stated that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India is emerging as a super power.
He alleged that Congress and other opposition parties are promoting dynasty politics which is not good for democracy.
Singh stated that Yuva Chetna is an independent organisation which is struggling against nepotism. He said that father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi never advocated family politics but today established leaders are promoting their sons and daughter instead of young workers.