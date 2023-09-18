Work of CIIIT institute reviewed

Commissioner Secretary was accompanied by Director Skill Development, Sudharshan Kumar, Joint Director Planning, M.Yosuf Rather & other concerned officers. He had comprehensive evaluation of the Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, & Training (CIIIT), established in collaboration with the Government of India & Tata Technologies Limited.

During the visit, Saurabh Bhagat was provided an in-depth presentation by the Head of Department at CIIIT, Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, elucidating the operations of 200 crore rupees CIIIT facility, only the second of its kind in the Union Territory of J&K. Notably, the institute offers a range of technological courses including IoT (Internet of Things), Innovation and Design, Mechatronics, Advanced Manufacturing, among others, with the primary objective of preparing students for the industry.