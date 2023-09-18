Work of ITI Rohama reviewed

Sopore, Sep 18: The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina accompanied by Tehsildar Rohama Rafiabad, Farooq Ahmad today paid a surprise visit to women ITI Rohama and reviewed the work of the institution, besides the quality of education being imparted to students.
During the visit ADC Sopore interacted with the instructors. However, Superintendent ITI was found absent and it was confirmed that he has additional charge of ITI Sopore as well.
The officers went to each and every classroom and interacted with the students of various trades and checked attendance of students in every class room. ADC asked the instructors to attend the class daily, show punctuality and complete the syllabus well in time. He cautioned the faculty that no laxity would be tolerated in this, and advised the students to adopt professionalism, work hard and get the skills as per trade requirement.
He further stressed on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in and around the campus building.
ADC also inspected the under construction building of the institution and assured to take up the matter with the Director Skill Development, Srinagar so that early completion will take place.
Later on ADC also inspected the under construction Clock Tower in Rohama Chowk and asked the BDO Rohama to complete the structure at the earliest so as to make it an asset for the public as well as a place of charm to the area.