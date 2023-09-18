Work of ITI Rohama reviewed

During the visit ADC Sopore interacted with the instructors. However, Superintendent ITI was found absent and it was confirmed that he has additional charge of ITI Sopore as well.

The officers went to each and every classroom and interacted with the students of various trades and checked attendance of students in every class room. ADC asked the instructors to attend the class daily, show punctuality and complete the syllabus well in time. He cautioned the faculty that no laxity would be tolerated in this, and advised the students to adopt professionalism, work hard and get the skills as per trade requirement.