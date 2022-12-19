Work of Power Development Department reviewed

Srinagar, Dec 19: Executive Director, REC/CEO, RECPDCL Rahul Dwivedi along with Managing Director KPDCL Yasin M. Choudhary, IAS took a review meeting of officers of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Project Implementing Agencies (PIA), Project Monitoring Agencies (PMA) and Turnkey Contractors (TKC’s).
The officers took a review on following points:
•
Smart Metering Project Progress.
•
Upcoming RDSS Smart Metering Project.
•
Progress of CSS Projects.
The Executive Director, REC was briefed by the Managing Director KPDCL regarding the progress of all the aforementioned projects.
Discussion was carried on regarding the smart metering project implementation under PMDP-Urban scheme and certain technical issues faced by KPDCL of smart meter synchronization were taken up. The concerned vendor/contractor was directed to resolve the issues in a time bound manner.
Additional detailed discussion was carried on regarding the progress of “smart meters of LOT-A and LOT-B of Phase IInd under PMDP-Urban.” The contractors were directed to complete the project till March 2023.
Under Phase-II, RECPDCL was directed to issue LOI to the concerned contractor, so that the work commences within the shortest period.
RDSS smart metering project was also taken up during the meeting and concerned officers were directed to expedite the necessary formalities, so that the execution of said project is carried on smoothly.
Later on all TKC (Turnkey Contractors) were directed to complete the pending projects under Centrally Sponsored Schemes.
The meeting was attended by Er. Javid Yousuf Dar, Chief Engineer Distribution KPDCL, Er. Lateef Ahmad Shah, Chief Engineer Projects, KPDCL, Er. Muzafar Mukhtar, Chief Engineer P&P, KPDCL, Er. Mumtaz Ahmad, Superintending Engineer O&M Circle Sopore, Er. Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Superintending Engineer O&M Circle 1st Srinagar, Er. Azhar Aftab, Superintending Engineer O&M Circle 2nd Srinagar, Er. Sadiq Azad, Superintending Engineer O&M Circle Ganderbal, Er. Shurjeel Gani, Chief Executive Officer, IT&C Division Kashmir.