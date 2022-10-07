Work of Satellite Township Bemina assessed

The meeting discussed various components of the project like preparing the plan for housing, conceptual layout of residential plots and flatted accommodation. Besides the plan for commercial spaces, recreation centres, institutional set-up, public amenities and other facilities required in the township were discussed in the meeting. The Principal Secretary emphasized that the development plan should be in conformity with the urban design principles, the development control regulations and the architectural guidelines. It may be recalled that the Housing & Urban Development Department has proposed construction of a modern Satellite Township at Rakh Gund Aksha and the implementation of the project has been assigned to Srinagar Development Authority. The proposed Township shall have serviced plots, multi-storeyed apartments, townhomes, commercial areas, hotels, golf courses, green spaces and natural ponds.