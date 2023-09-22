Work on installation of smart meters reviewed in Bandipora

Bandipora, Sep 21: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the installation of smart meters in district Bandipora. The officials of KPDCL informed the meeting that the installation of smart meters has been rolled out in the district, besides a detailed presentation was given on the status of Smart Metering Projects in Bandipora under phased manner.
The meeting discussed implementation status, feeders identified for smart metering in Bandipora, feeder wise meter installation, field activity progress, funding and road map for the projects.