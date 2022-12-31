Work on Uri road drags on for over 6 years

Srinagar, Dec 31: Residents of Silpathar village in Nambla area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district are up in arms against PradhanMantri Gram SadakYojana (PMGSY) department for it’s failure to construct the Nambla C to Silpathar road (3 km) even after six years.
A delegation of locals told Greater Kashmir that the construction of the road began in 2017.
“After six years, this road is still in a dilapidated condition. The concerned department is hardly paying any attention towards this stretch and work has been left incomplete,” said Noor AlamMangral, NaibSarpanch of Nambla C village.
“The road doesn’t have any blacktopping, protection walls and drainage system. We fear that it may cave in anytime and can cause human and property loss to the nearby residents,” he said.
“This year the department did some construction work in the months of August and September, but it was suddenly abandoned too,” he said.
OwaisMangral, another local said that they experience a bumpy ride on the stretch on a daily basis.
“We don’t know what is the fun of opening this road when the department can’t maintain it,” he said.
The villagers said that they have taken up this issue with the concerned authorities a number of times but to no avail. However, Khursheed Ahmad Mir, AEE PMGSY Uri said that delay was for not getting the compensation for the landowners. “That’s why we are unable to take up the project further,” he said.
“In fact, the contractor is also dilly- dallying the work on the project,” he added.