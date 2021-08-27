Work on Zojila, Z-morh tunnel projects inspected

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the MD was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal Krittika Jyotsna, SSP Ganderbal Suhail Munawar Mir, Executive Director (Projects) NHIDCL Gurjeet Kambo, GM NHIDCL Alok Saxena and other officers and officials from district administration and executing agencies.

During the visit, Pathak was apprised about the progress of Zojila and Z-Morh tunnel projects by the Executive Director (Projects).

For Z-Morh project, Pathak appreciated ASATPL for the breakthrough of one tube of Z-Morh tunnel and for their efforts to keep Sonamarg open for controlled traffic movement through Z-Morh tunnel during the forthcoming winter season with the coordination of DC Ganderbal and SSP Ganderbal.

For the Zojila project, Pathak appreciated MEIL for progress and stressed upon the planning of works to be executed during winter season also.

Officials of MEIL assured Pathak that work was being planned meticulously and MEIL would deliver the project well before the scheduled time.

Pathak directed MEIL to open the Zojila tunnel and Nilgrar tunnels in the approach of Zojila for controlled traffic at the earliest.

On the occasion, DC Ganderbal Krittika Jyotsna also committed full cooperation from the district administration in the interest of the works of national importance and said that Zojila tunnel would be instrumental in benefitting social and economic development of the region apart from boosting tourism in Sonamarg region once thrown open for traffic movement.