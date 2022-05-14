‘Working at the cost of our lives’: Minority employees demand relocation of posts outside Kashmir

The protesting employees said the killing "sprinkled more salt on the wounds" after the killings in the month of October last year of the two teachers Supinder Kour and Deepak chand in Eidgah Srinagar. "We strictly believe it is a complete failure of administration that has resulted the toll of lives of the innocent PM package employees. With lot of false assurances / lip services that we package employees received from every government, politician & administrator for last 12 years; we are now highly disappointed and warped with only uncertainties & continuous & proved life threats," they said, in a statement.

They said the PM package policy makers "only had a one-sided thought and vision while drafting the PM package policy which is totally in-human and a great in-justice for all of us thus violating our fundamental rights like right to live & fear free life as per our Indian constitution".

"We feel ourselves trapped rather than in a job due to wrong & inhuman policies of the Government where there is no special flexibility in norms so to give it a humanitarian touch & thought which in turn can render some relief & comfort to hapless PM package employees who saw 32 years long gloomful (sic) life post migration. We feel ourselves children of lesser Gods".

The protesting employees said that after joining duty under the scheme on the assurance/affirmation of Government, they "feel unfortunate as we have been deprived of our one more basic right to take care of our helpless, old and ailing parents at Jammu besides many many more un-told miseries that each of us is going through every day".