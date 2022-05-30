Working on many fronts to prevent local recruitment in militancy: IGP

Srinagar, May 30: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Monday said police was working on a multi-dimensional front to prevent local youth from joining militancy and those who motivate and lure youth towards militancy are being booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).
IGP Kashmir while talking to the media after the overnight gunfight in Gundipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district said that police have "succeeded to a large extent to prevent youth from taking up the arms", news agency KNO reported.
“We are working on multi-dimensional fronts to prevent local terrorist recruitment. Parents support is crucial. Parents have played a vital role in bringing a large number of youth back. Besides, we are also tracking new recruits through technical surveillance and bringing them back,” the IGP said.
The IGP said that "those who motivate and lure young boys towards terrorism are being slapped with PSA". Meanwhile, the slain militants in the Pulwama gunfight were identified as Saqib and Abid who police said were involved in the killing of police constable Reyaz Ahmed on May 13 at Gudoora, Pulwama.