Works reviewed in Srinagar

The DC took round of under construction building and directed the executing agency to redouble the manpower and work in night shifts also to complete the vital project under the set timeline so that patients are provided better Orthopaedic facilities. Earlier, the DC also visited Peerbagh to inspect the ongoing works on the Hostel for Wards of Ex-Servicemen/Martyrs being constructed at a cost of Rs 7.44 crore.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that the 100 Bedded Sainik Bhawan comprises of Ground+2 specification with 25 rooms will cater the needs of Wards of Armed Forces (Ex-Servicemen)/martyrs.

The DC asked the officers to accelerate the pace of work and ensure the project is completed within the set deadline.