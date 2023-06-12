Works reviewed in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 12: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Monday undertook the site visit of different works being executed on major developmental projects in Srinagar District to inspect the pace of the works for augmentation of healthcare infrastructure at Bone & Joint Hospital and Lal Ded Hospital.
He also visited the site for construction of the Hostel for Wards of Armed Forces( Ex-Servicemen)/Martyrs at Peerbagh. At Bone & Joint Hospital, Barzulla, the DC took stock of the progress of works on Rs 88.95 crore World Bank funded project for construction of 120 Bedded Specialised Orthopaedic Block Including Six Bedded ICU, 2 Private Wards, 12 Bedded Pre OP & Post OP Room, 3 Modular OTs, Radiology, Physiotherapy and Faculty Rooms to augment and upgrade the healthcare infrastructure in B&J Hospital.
The DC took round of under construction building and directed the executing agency to redouble the manpower and work in night shifts also to complete the vital project under the set timeline so that patients are provided better Orthopaedic facilities. Earlier, the DC also visited Peerbagh to inspect the ongoing works on the Hostel for Wards of Ex-Servicemen/Martyrs being constructed at a cost of Rs 7.44 crore.
On the occasion, the DC was informed that the 100 Bedded Sainik Bhawan comprises of Ground+2 specification with 25 rooms will cater the needs of Wards of Armed Forces (Ex-Servicemen)/martyrs.
The DC asked the officers to accelerate the pace of work and ensure the project is completed within the set deadline.