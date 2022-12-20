Workshop inaugurated on 'Quality Enhancement of University Publications'

Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said the publications by faculty members or departments have a direct bearing on the profile of the concerned faculty members and departments. Therefore, Prof Nawchoo said, it is important to focus more on quality than quantity of publications and avoid falling prey to any sort of "number game" in this regard.

Earlier, Director DIQA Prof Manzoor A Shah spelt out the objectives of the day-long workshop. Deputy Director DIQA Showket Shafi conducted proceedings of the inaugural session, while Mr Uzair Nisar, Liaison Officer DIQA presented a vote of thanks. Dr Sumeer Gul, Resource Person and Associate Professor, gave a detailed powerpoint presentation on 'UGC-CARE List: Criteria and Parameters', and Mr Asim Banday, System Engineer spoke about the status of departmental websites vis-à-vis journals.