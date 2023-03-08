Workshop on agricultural nanotechnology concludes at SKUAST-K

Sponsored by Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) under Karyashala Scheme, the workshop was organized by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Plant Pathology, FoH Shalimar. MSC and PhD students from across the country participated in the Nanotechnology and Agriculture workshop, which was held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier in 2021 the training programme on the related topic was conducted by the Division of Plant Pathology, FoH, SKUAST-Kashmir, Shalimar, under IDP-NAHEP, but in online mode. In the Workshop, there were eighteen expert talks delivered by Scientists from different Universities/Institutions of the Valley and outside the valley as well. The participants had hands-on training on synthesizing and characterising Nanoparticles in the Division of Plant Pathology, FoH conducted by Dr Tariq A Sofi. During their visit to NIT-Srinagar participants learned Hands-on operations of high-end instruments like FESEM, XRD, Coating workstations and others in their CRF facility.