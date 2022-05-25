Workshop on autism held

Srinagar: Mother's Pride, Rajbagh, in collaboration with Vibgyor Early Intervention Centre Jawahar Nagar, organised a workshop for parents and children about the symptoms of mobile induced autism.
The workshop was attended by dozens of parents along with their kids to acquire information about autism related symptoms and their early redressal.
Experts while explaining the phone-induced autism said that its symptoms include delayed speech, maintaining less or no eye contact with siblings of parents, lack of facial expressions and not responding to names and calls from parents. They said the children with autistic symptoms do not notice other children or play with them.
Principal of Mother's Pride Fiza Khan said that due to COVID-19 lockdown children were restricted to homes and lack of play activities ended of them being glued to phones which led to development of autistic traits.
She said that parents complain about their children showing lack of attention or their autistic symptoms which needs to be addressed.
She said that the workshop was held to raise awareness among parents about autism and autistic symptoms among children so that these issues can be addressed by early intervention of experts.
During the workshop, the experts insisted that the parents should discourage their children to use mobile phones up to 7 years of age.
It has also been suggested that parents should seek expert advice as autistic symptoms can be reversed before 5 years of age if early intervention is done.