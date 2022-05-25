Workshop on autism held

Srinagar: Mother's Pride, Rajbagh, in collaboration with Vibgyor Early Intervention Centre Jawahar Nagar, organised a workshop for parents and children about the symptoms of mobile induced autism.

The workshop was attended by dozens of parents along with their kids to acquire information about autism related symptoms and their early redressal.

Experts while explaining the phone-induced autism said that its symptoms include delayed speech, maintaining less or no eye contact with siblings of parents, lack of facial expressions and not responding to names and calls from parents. They said the children with autistic symptoms do not notice other children or play with them.