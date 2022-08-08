Workshop on breastfeeding held

Srinagar, Aug 8: On occasion of World Breastfeeding Week which is celebrated globally from 1 to 7th August every year, a lecture cum demonstration educational and counseling workshop was conducted at urban primary health centre, Nishat by Department of Community Medicine, government medical college Srinagar.
The programme was held through Block medical officer, Hazratbal under the aegis of J&K state chapter of Indian public health association (IPHA).
The training workshop was inaugurated by Prof. Samia Rashid, Principal and Dean, Government Medical College Srinagar who called for exclusive breastfeeding during first six months which helps in optimal growth and development of babies "which helps in further reduction of infant mortality rate."
Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, head of the department, Community Medicine presented the key note address emphasising enhanced awareness of expected mothers during their ante-natal visits to hospitals and during post natal visits to lactating mothers. Lectures on overview and importance of breastfeeding were delivered by Dr. Sameena Yousuf, lecturer Community Medicine while Dr. Rifat Jan, lecturer and ZMO Nishat talked about debunking myths and misconceptions regarding breastfeeding. Ms. Shagufta Khan, nutrition counsellor, nutrition rehabilitation centre, GB Pant/ Children Hospital Srinagar explained different positions and postures of breastfeeding. BMO Hazratbal Dr, Fara Shafi presented the vote of thanks.
The training session was attended by doctors, health workers, ASHAs and lactating mothers.
A question and answer session was also held during the workshop where lactating mothers also raised pertinent questions which were satisfactorily responded. Educational literature on breastfeeding was also circulated among the beneficiaries.
There's an urgent need of developing all hospitals and healthcare centres under Breastfeeding Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) so that lactating mothers optimally feed their babies during hospital stays and visits, said Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan who is also president of J&K state chapter of Indian public health association.