Workshop on climate change organised for PRIs in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Mar 31: A day-long orientation programme cum workshop for PRIs of district Ganderbal on “Climate Change and Human Health” was organised today in Ganderbal.
The programme was presided over by the DDC Chairperson Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq, and Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir.
The programme was organized by the Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal and was held under the supervision of Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal, Dr. Afroza Shah under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH), which aims to sensitize and educate the PRIs and health professionals about the effects of climate change and prepare them for the illnesses that could arise due to global warming.
The workshop was conducted by guest speakers from the Health Department who made the participants aware of the impact of climate change on human health.
The DDC Chairperson and Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the impact of climatic change on human health. They urged the PRIs to generate awareness among the masses about the ill effects of climatic change and remedial measures to protect the “environment for the future generation.”