Workshop on climate change organised for PRIs in Ganderbal

The programme was presided over by the DDC Chairperson Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq, and Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir.

The programme was organized by the Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal and was held under the supervision of Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal, Dr. Afroza Shah under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH), which aims to sensitize and educate the PRIs and health professionals about the effects of climate change and prepare them for the illnesses that could arise due to global warming.