Workshop on ‘data mining and effective searching techniques’ held

In his address, Dean Academics Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool stressed on the significance of data mining skills for the media studies students and journalism professionals and said the abundant data available on the internet has made it difficult for the people to locate the accurate information. He said there is a significant change in the way people look out for information these days and people are shifting from books to online platforms. He said due to an overload of information on the internet, it becomes very important for people to know and understand the most appropriate commands and keywords that can be used to trace the exact information.

In his lecture, Prof. Umesh Arya talked about effective searching techniques and also demonstrated how" we can streamline our research involving data from the internet." He taught some basic tools for gathering and filtering information on the internet and how the data could be segregated using refined searching words and with the use of filters. Prof. Arya also talked about the data retrieval from journals using similar techniques. The session was followed by an interactive session wherein the students, scholars and the faculty members shared their thoughts.