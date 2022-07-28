Workshop on detection of pathogens in fruit crops concludes at SKUAST-K

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest of the valedictory function, congratulated members of the organising committee and participants on the successful completion of the workshop and exhorted the faculty members to regularly organise hands-on training programmes, which provide a platform to young students to learn new concepts and skills in the emerging areas of science.

He impressed upon the students to upgrade their skills and develop creative and innovative ideas with the aim to become industry ready, establish their own entrepreneurial ventures to become job providers rather than job seekers.

He further said that nations progress and move ahead only when the new generation converts their skills and ideas into assets with persistent efforts and establish successful startup units to generate wealth & employment.