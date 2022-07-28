Workshop on detection of pathogens in fruit crops concludes at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: The two-week workshop, ‘Application of Molecular Techniques in Detection of Plant Pathogens Infecting Fruit Crops’ concluded today at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus.
The workshop was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Plant Pathology, Faculty of Horticulture and was sponsored by GoI’s SERB-DST for the students of the university to upgrade their knowledge and skills in the detection of plant pathogens infecting fruit crops using the latest molecular tools.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest of the valedictory function, congratulated members of the organising committee and participants on the successful completion of the workshop and exhorted the faculty members to regularly organise hands-on training programmes, which provide a platform to young students to learn new concepts and skills in the emerging areas of science.
He impressed upon the students to upgrade their skills and develop creative and innovative ideas with the aim to become industry ready, establish their own entrepreneurial ventures to become job providers rather than job seekers.
He further said that nations progress and move ahead only when the new generation converts their skills and ideas into assets with persistent efforts and establish successful startup units to generate wealth & employment.
Dean FoH, Prof Shabir Ahmad Wani appreciated the course coordinators for their excellent efforts in tapping the creativity and technical skills of the students with a vision to prepare them as prospective future leaders in the emerging sciences.
He also highlighted the importance of cultivating problem-solving skills for the upliftment and development of the farming communities and other stakeholders.