Workshop on digital marketing skills for agri-startups begins at SKUAST-K

Prof. Nazir Ahmed Ganai, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K attended the programme as chief guest during inaugural function. Prof. Sarfaraz A. Wani Director Research, Prof. Dil Mohd. Makhdoomi Director Extension, Prof. M. N. Khan Director Education, Prof. Haroon R. Naik Director, P & M, and Prof. S. A. Wani Dean, Faculty of Horticulture were present on the occasion. At the outset Prof. S. H.Baba, Head, School of Agricultural Economics and Horti-Business Management, SKUAST-K gave an overview of the programme. He brought out the need for acquiring high-end digital and IT skills for switching to jobs by 2030-31 in view of apprehension of job losses due to automation. Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai in his inaugural address expressed satisfaction on the conduct of and design of technical sessions. He emphasized upon outcome based delivery of the programme and suggested that each participant should be evaluated in each session to ensure better assimilation of the content. Pointing out at the existence of 95% unskilled labour force, he stressed upon the need of required digital skills. He informed that SKUAST-K shall be shortly starting 3 months programme on Digital Marketing in collaboration with DMI, Australia. Participants were directed to take the full advantage of the programme. Saheel Allaqband Assistant Director, MSME, Srinagar gave a brief account on importance of Advanced-MDP who suggested that the participants should be trained in innovative