Workshop on disaster management held at SSM College of Engineering

Srinagar: A one-day seminar cum workshop was held in the college campus jointly by District Disaster Management Authority and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) as an awareness campaign regarding Disaster Management.
The students and faculty members of the institute participated in the programme with the objective of disseminating awareness about how to tackle with the situation under natural calamities like flood, earthquake, fire etc.
Saqib Murtaza Tehsildar Singpora, PP Singh Incharge SDRF, Javid Ahmad Instructor SDRF and Ghulam Mohammad Leading Fireman were present besides the Principal of the College Dr. Sajad Hussain Din and some HODs were also present on this occasion.
The principal welcomed the team and thanked them for conducting the workshop on Disaster Management in the campus.
In his speech, Tehsildar Singpora highlighted the importance and relevance of organizing such programmes. He appreciated the College Administration for arranging the event at a very short notice.