Workshop on entrepreneurship organised

In his lecture, TajamulSalroo, Executive Head, ZumZum Industries and Sunrise Industries highlighted various initiatives being practiced to encourage creation and growth of new ventures. He said that a Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has been formed by the current government, and educational institutes are providing courses on entrepreneurship. He focussed on the importance of entrepreneurship, creations of Jobs in this sector and the role of different ministries concerned. “Most of the young people are now starting their own enterprise due to lack of opportunities in the formal sectors.”

Faculty members from Departments of Zoology, Biotechnology, Chemistry and Botany also participated in the event. The organizers include Dr. IbraqKhurshid, Dr. Mohammad Lateef, Dr. Javeed Ahmad Tantray, Dr. Irshad Ahmad Ahangar, Dr. Muzamil Bashir, Dr. HameemMushtaq and Dr. M. Arif. Various research scholars, students from different semesters participated in the event.