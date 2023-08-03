Workshop on entrepreneurship organised

Ganderbal, Aug 3: Department of Zoology, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised a one-day workshop on “Entrepreneurship as a career option.” under IIC 5.0, at Nunar Science Campus here on Thursday.
Dean, School of Life Science and Head Zoology Deptt, Prof. M Yousuf, appreciated the organisers and praised the contribution of faculty members in the smooth conduct of the said activity.
Earlier, Head Deptt of Biotechnology, Dr. Abid Hamid, shared his thoughts with the gathering about various aspects of entrepreneurship.
In his lecture, TajamulSalroo, Executive Head, ZumZum Industries and Sunrise Industries highlighted various initiatives being practiced to encourage creation and growth of new ventures. He said that a Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has been formed by the current government, and educational institutes are providing courses on entrepreneurship. He focussed on the importance of entrepreneurship, creations of Jobs in this sector and the role of different ministries concerned. “Most of the young people are now starting their own enterprise due to lack of opportunities in the formal sectors.”
Faculty members from Departments of Zoology, Biotechnology, Chemistry and Botany also participated in the event. The organizers include Dr. IbraqKhurshid, Dr. Mohammad Lateef, Dr. Javeed Ahmad Tantray, Dr. Irshad Ahmad Ahangar, Dr. Muzamil Bashir, Dr. HameemMushtaq and Dr. M. Arif. Various research scholars, students from different semesters participated in the event.
The proceedings of the workshop were conducted by Dr. Hameem Mushtaq.