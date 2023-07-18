Workshop on health management held

Ganderbal, July 18: Department of Physical Education, School of Education (SoE) Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised a two-day workshop on “Health and Wellness” at varsity’s Tulmulla campus.
Addressing the participants, Dean and Head SoE, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, elaborated on the importance of health and wellness and explained how much importance has been associated with the subject at the elementary level in NEP-2020.
Visiting Professor, Ministry of Education and Culture, Faculty of Sports Sciences, Indonesia, Dr. Kaukab Azeem, who was the expert, deliberated on lifestyle and health management, followed by an interaction with students.
On the 2nd day, the expert gave a lecture on learning life through resistance training, and a mix of weight training. Aerobic training was also imparted to students and new types of resistance training exercises were discussed.