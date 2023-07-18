Workshop on health management held

Addressing the participants, Dean and Head SoE, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, elaborated on the importance of health and wellness and explained how much importance has been associated with the subject at the elementary level in NEP-2020.

Visiting Professor, Ministry of Education and Culture, Faculty of Sports Sciences, Indonesia, Dr. Kaukab Azeem, who was the expert, deliberated on lifestyle and health management, followed by an interaction with students.