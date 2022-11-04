Workshop on high performance computing held at IUST

Close to 40 participants from across the Valley were given hands-on training on use of HPCL facilities and how to access the facility remotely as well.

Professor A H Moon, Dean School of Engineering and Technology & Dean Research IUST spoke at length about how IUST is making a rapid transition from being an academic university to a research-intensive university. He said, “In this regard the research and innovation profile of the university is changing very rapidly through visionary leadership. HPC facility is one such initiative to equip researchers of IUST and the other higher education institutions with state of the art computational resources modelled on cloud technology for a wider reach. The facility is designed to be accessed by researchers even from remote locations through a public network. The feedback of the participants was highly encouraging urging Higher Education department to partner IUST in scaling up the facility so that more and more College Teachers across the board can use it in their respective domains.``