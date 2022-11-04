Workshop on high performance computing held at IUST

Srinagar, Nov 4: The two-day capacity-building workshop on the Convergence of High Performing Computing and Artificial Intelligence organised by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Department of Computer Science, Islamic University of Science and Technology on 2 November culminated with a valedictory session.
The workshop was sponsored by the Higher Educational Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.
The two-day capacity development workshop saw detailed discussions on key priority areas of HPC and AI with a specific emphasis on translational research using AI on indigenous products and health care across 8 sessions held with renowned Industry experts and Academicians from the field.
Close to 40 participants from across the Valley were given hands-on training on use of HPCL facilities and how to access the facility remotely as well.
Professor A H Moon, Dean School of Engineering and Technology & Dean Research IUST spoke at length about how IUST is making a rapid transition from being an academic university to a research-intensive university. He said, “In this regard the research and innovation profile of the university is changing very rapidly through visionary leadership. HPC facility is one such initiative to equip researchers of IUST and the other higher education institutions with state of the art computational resources modelled on cloud technology for a wider reach. The facility is designed to be accessed by researchers even from remote locations through a public network. The feedback of the participants was highly encouraging urging Higher Education department to partner IUST in scaling up the facility so that more and more College Teachers across the board can use it in their respective domains.``
Providing a round-up of the workshop Dr Muzafar Rasool and Dr Asif Assad, faculty department of computer science, IUST and coordinators for the workshop, said, “Most of the problems discussed throughout the 8 sessions across the two days of the workshop were from the domain of the health-care where it was discussed how to augment experts like Radiologists and Pathologists real time AI tools.”